Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule took full responsibility for the Cornhuskers’ embarrassing 6-24 loss to Minnesota football, calling the performance one of the most disappointing of his tenure. According to Omaha World-Herald’s Sam McKewon, Matt Rhule admitted that Nebraska failed to match the Gophers’ physicality and energy from the opening drive. “I did not have them prepared to be the more physical team,” Rhule said. It was a blunt assessment of where things went wrong in Minneapolis.

The game started with promise. Nebraska football took an early 3-0 lead after kicker Kyle Cunanan drilled a field goal. However, that brief moment of hope faded quickly. Minnesota football answered with a touchdown drive led by quarterback Drake Lindsey. From that point on, the Gophers seized full control. Nebraska’s offense never found rhythm. The Cornhuskers committed costly mistakes and missed key assignments that repeatedly stalled drives before they could gain traction.

By halftime, it was clear the Cornhuskers were losing the battle in the trenches. Minnesota’s defensive front overwhelmed Nebraska football’s offensive line. On the other side, the Gophers’ rushing attack consistently found gaps in the Cornhuskers’ defense. The physical mismatch frustrated Rhule, who emphasized that preparation and toughness must begin with him and his staff. His tone in the postgame press conference reflected both disappointment and urgency.

For Nebraska football fans, the loss was more than just another setback. It was a reminder of the lingering struggles under a new era. Rhule’s accountability stood out, but the bigger question is whether his players can recover from such a deflating outing. The Cornhuskers must regroup quickly. With Big Ten play intensifying, their margin for error is shrinking fast.

Matt Rhule knows that if Nebraska football hopes to climb out of mediocrity, performances like this cannot happen again. The coach has promised adjustments in both practice and preparation. Yet after this humbling defeat, all eyes will be on whether Nebraska can turn words into results before the season slips further away.