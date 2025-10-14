It was a hectic week in the Big Ten. The conference saw Indiana upset Oregon, but it was not the biggest upset of the week. Northwestern upset Penn State, leading to Penn State firing James Franklin. This has resulted in multiple changes in the Big Ten Power Rankings, as we continue our series with the Week 8 rankings.

1. Ohio State (+1)

The Buckeyes move up a spot in the rankings with the help of a Top 25 win and a loss by Oregon. Ohio State is coming a win over 17th-ranked Illinois, taking the 34-16 victory. The Ohio State defense forced three turnovers in the game, which the offense converted into 21 points in the victory. The Buckeyes' next test is on the road in Week 8 agaisnt Wisconsin.

2. Indiana (+1)

Indiana has proved it belongs in the conversation as the top team in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers are now just one of two unbeaten teams in the conference, and also one of two teams 3-0 in conference play. The team created two turnovers, and Fernando Mendoza was dominant through the air as Indiana defeated Oregon 30-20. The Hoosiers now have a clear path to the Big Ten Title game. The team faces Michigan State in Week 8, and does not face a team currently ranked in the top 25 the rest of the way.

3. Oregon (-2)

Oregon drops two spots, but still sits in the top 3 after its loss to Indiana. While the Ducks took a loss, they are still the best team of the nine with one loss in conference play. Regardless, the win over Penn State is looking less impressive. The Ducks have five wins, with three of them over teams that have since fired their head coach. One of the other wins is over FCS-level Montana State. Oregon will face Rutgers in Week 8, and needs to find a quality win soon.

4. Nebraska (+4)

Matt Rhule is now in year three with Nebraska, and while fans suggested it may not guarantee success after the loss to Michigan, he is proving otherwise. Nebraska has won two straight since the loss to Michigan, and defeated Maryland on the road 34-31 in Week 7. Dylan Raiola has improved on a nearly weekly basis, and the team is in a solid spot. Now, the biggest opponent may be the rumor mill. Rhule did not shut down rumors about the Penn State job and his interest.

5. USC (+4)

USC is now 5-1 on the year, and just took out Michigan, 31-13. While the team received a fine for playing a player listed as out in the game, it does not matter, as the team rebounded from the loss to Illinois. The Trojans have won all five of their games by 14 or more points, while the lone loss on the schedule is by just two points. This gives them a major bump in the power rankings.

6. Washington (-1)

Expectations were not high for Wahsington heading into the season, but they are now 5-1. After a 3-0 start, the team had a hard-fought game with Ohio State. Since then, they have defeated Maryland on the road and then defeated Rutgers at home. In Week 8, Washington will face Michigan on the road. A win could solidify them as a top third team in the conference.

7. Iowa (+3)

Iowa is also 2-1 in conference play and 4-2 on the season. The Hawkeyes have a Week 2 loss to Iowa State, and the other loss is just a five-point loss to Indiana at home. Mark Gronowski has been solid for the Hawkeyes, passing for 743 yards and three scores. He has also run for a touchdown eight times on the ground. Iowa now will face Penn State at home, as the Nittany Lions have an interim head coach.

8. Illinois (-2)

Illinois is coming off its second loss of the year and has looked horrible in the two losses. After a 3-0 start, the team lost 63-10 to Indiana. The Illini would rebound to defeat USC at home by a 34-31 score, and then win over Purdue on the road. Then, facing Ohio State, Illinois kept turning over the ball, leading to 21 points for the Buckeyes. They lost the game 34-16. Regardless, the two losses are against two of the top teams in the nation.

9. Michigan (-5)

Michigan just suffered a blowout at the hands of USC. After a 4-1 start, with the only loss being to Oklahoma, Michigan had a chance to show they are still a top team in the Big Ten. They failed spectacularly. The defense gave up 489 yards to USC and fell 31-12. Michigan now faces Washington in Week 8.

10. Maryland (+1)

Maryland is in the odd situation of losing and yet rising in the Big Ten Power Rankings. Maryland is 4-2 on the year, and 1-2 in conference play. Still, the team is better than other teams at the bottom of the rankings and jumped up a spot due to the Penn State situation. The Terps have lost their last two games by a combined seven points and will get to prove that they deserve this ranking in Week 8, facing UCLA.

11. Penn State (-4)

It is time for the Terry Smith era at Penn State. The last time Smith was a head coach was in 2012 at Gateway High School in Pennsylvania. Penn State will play its first game without James Franklin at the helm since the end of the 2013 season under Bill O'Brien. Penn State not only does not have a win in conference play, but also does not have a power conference win. The three victories are over Nevada, FIU, and Villanova.

12. Minnesota (+1)

Minnesota is now 4-2 on the year, but does not have a major win on the year. After wins over Buffalo and Northwestern State, Minnesota fell to California. In Big Ten play, the team has defeated Rutgers and Purdue but fell to Ohio State. With the win over Purdue, Minnesota jumps up in the Power Rankings.

13. UCLA (+5)

Five teams are currently 0-3 in conference play, four of them rank below UCLA, and the other is Penn State. UCLA was hanging out at the bottom of the Big Ten Power Rankings, with the thinking that the game over Penn State was an enigma. The proved to be false. After the Bruins began the season 0-4 and fired their head coach, they have been solid. They defeated Penn State and followed it up with a road win over Michigan State, escaping the basement of the Big Ten.

14. Northwestern (+2)

Transitive properties do not apply to Northwestern right now. The team lost to both Tulane and Oregon, which does not look as good. Meanwhile, the team has a win over UCLA, which is looking better. Last week, Northwestern took a win over Penn State on the road. While the win does not look as good right now, the team is 2-1 in conference play.

15. Michigan State (-3)

Michigan State is the top team that is 0-3 in conference play. The Spartans started the year 3-0, but have now lost three straight. They hung around for some time with USC and Nebraska on the road, but were decimated by UCLA. If Michigan State hopes to jump up in the rankings, they have its chance this week as it visits Indiana in Week 8.

16. Rutgers (-2)

Rutgers opened the season 3-0, but its wins were over Ohio, Miami (OH), and Norfolk State. Since then, they have not shown they can compete in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights have lost three straight games, and now will face Oregon on the road in Week 8. Rutgers drops in the rankings, but is not at the bottom of the conference.

17. Purdue (-2)

Purdue is just 2-4 on the year, and has lost four straight, but at least they have scored some points. This past week, they put up a fight on the road with Minnesota. Purdue was up seven in the fourth quarter when they missed a field goal. Minnesota scored on the next drive, and then returned an interception for a touchdown on the way to a 27-20 victory over the Boilermakers.

18. Wisconsin (-1)

The Wisconsin defense has been solid, giving up just 88 points in conference play. That places them tied for tenth with Nebraska and ahead of USC. The offense has been horrible in conference play. Wisconsin has scored just 20 points in three games in conference play. This past week, the Badgers lost their fourth straight game and did not score a single point. Wisconsin fell to Iowa 37-0, earning them the bottom spot in the Big Ten Power Rankings.