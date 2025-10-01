Nebraska’s head coach, Matt Rhule, has made it clear since arriving in Lincoln that he wants to build the Cornhuskers for the long haul.

On his weekly “House Rhules” podcast earlier this year, he emphasized his vision of staying at Nebraska for a decade or more, insisting that the school’s resources and fanbase make it unlike any other stop in his coaching career.

He believes that Lincoln is a place where sustained winning is possible, and that’s exactly what he plans to deliver.

But the road to becoming a Big Ten contender isn’t without setbacks. The Cornhuskers learned that the hard way in a close 30-27 loss to Michigan, which snapped their 3-0 start.

Nebraska entered the game with momentum and hype, but couldn’t quite get over the top against the Wolverines. After the game, Rhule didn’t sugarcoat his message, as noticed by On3:

“No one cares about your feelings,” Matt Rhule said. “I was frustrated, they’re frustrated. Play better, that’s the message. Play better, practice better. No one’s coming to rescue you.”

It was a blunt but intentional reminder that college football is about resilience. During the bye week, Rhule admitted he spent time watching other teams around the country, noting how many elite programs also had to rally from tough losses.

His takeaway: setbacks are part of the sport, but good teams don’t let one defeat turn into two.

“There’s a lot of really good teams out there that are frustrated after a loss,” Rhule explained. “The difference is how you respond. You lose, you correct it, and you move on. Good teams never let one loss beat them twice.”

That’s the challenge Nebraska faces now. With sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola continuing to shine and a roster filled with young talent, the Cornhuskers still have every reason to think big this season.

Rhule knows his message may sting, but it’s meant to keep the team focused on execution rather than emotion as Big Ten play heats up.

Nebraska also has reinforcements coming in the future. The program recently landed 4-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins, a big recruiting win over Florida State and Illinois.

Watkins, paired with Raiola, could give the Huskers the kind of offensive firepower they’ve been missing in recent years.

For now, though, it’s about turning the Michigan loss into fuel. Rhule’s simple two-word demand, “play better,” isn’t just for one game. It’s a standard he expects to define Nebraska football for years to come.