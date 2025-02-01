As the Nebraska football team plans to dominate the transfer portal, the program would also look ahead to the annual spring game, but there is a question if it will even take place. After the Nebraska football team ended their season with a bowl win, fans might not even see the team play for a while as head coach Matt Rhule would not rule out canceling the event.

The Cornhuskers' athletic director Troy Dannen first said on Jan. 29 that he doesn't expect the traditional spring game to happen via On3 Sports which shocked many. This would lead to Rhule giving his comments on the matter and would speak on multiple aspects of why it would be terminated.

Nebraska football's Matt Rhule on possible “tampering” with spring game

While there would be fans who want to see how Nebraska football star Dylan Raiola has developed, there is a chance they will wait longer as Rhule speaks on the possibility of “tampering” according to On3 Sports.

“I don’t know that yet,” Rhule said Saturday. “But I’ll be honest with you, I highly doubt it. Fundamentally, I hate to say it like this, it’s really because last year, we were one of the more televised spring games and I dealt with a lot of people offering our players a lot of opportunities after that. To go out and bring in a bunch of players, and then showcase them for all the other schools to watch, that doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. The word ‘tampering’ doesn’t exist anymore. It’s just absolute, free, open, common market. I don’t necessarily want to open up to the outside world. I don’t want these guys all being able to watch our guys and say, ‘Wow, he looks like a pretty good player. Let’s go get him.’

“But I don’t know yet. I don’t know anything. I just thought it was important that we at least started to broach that subject of it not being televised. At the same time, I do want to show off our players in some ways. What exactly it’ll be yet, I am not worried about anything other than recruiting right now, both the portal and into the ’26 class. Now, I have to kind of turn my attention to all those things.”

At any rate, the Cornhuskers finished last season with a 7-6 record, which ended when they beat Boston College in the Pinstripes Bowl.