The Nebraska football team put together their best season in nearly a decade this year as they were able to make a bowl game for the first time since the 2016 season. The Cornhuskers went to the Pinstripe Bowl and they went up against Boston College. Nebraska was able to get the win to finish 7-6 on the year. It isn't much, but now this Nebraska team has some momentum heading into the offseason for the first time in awhile, and they kept that momentum going with a nice transfer portal addition on Thursday as Arizona transfer Marquis Groves-Killebrew has committed to the Cornhuskers.

“BREAKING: Former Texas A&M, Louisville, & Arizona CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew has Committed to Nebraska, he tells

@on3sports,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’1 185 CB totaled 26 Tackles, 4 PD, & 1 Sack this season 2 years of eligibility remaining.”

Marquis Groves-Killebrew is very familiar with the transfer portal as the Nebraska football team will be the fourth team that he has played for in his college career. Groves-Killebrew started his college career with Texas A&M in 2022. He did not play during the 2023 season, and then he was with Arizona in 2024.

In 2022, Groves-Killebrew didn't play a ton at Texas A&M as that was his first year getting playing experience. He finished the year with two total tackles.

This most recent season with Arizona was a solid one for Groves-Killebrew as he was able to get a good amount of playing time with the Wildcats. He finished the season with 26 total tackles, four passes defended and one sack. He is bringing experience to Nebraska.

Now that Groves-Killebrew is going to play for Nebraska, he will be checking off all four power conferences as he has already played in the SEC, ACC and the Big 12. Now, he will play for the Cornhuskers, who are in the Big Ten.

This is a nice pickup for the Nebraska football team as Marquis Groves-Killebrew got a lot of good experience this past season at Arizona, and he had a good year. He should be an impactful player for the Cornhuskers in 2025.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule noted during the season that the program was preparing to lose a lot of players to the transfer portal, and he wasn't joking around. The Cornhuskers have already lost 26 players to the portal, so it's crucial that they pick up a lot of talent on the flip side. So far, Nebraska has brought in 16 transfers and they will look to add more throughout the offseason.