Nebraska football and the Kansas City Chiefs rarely are intertwined together. The Chiefs welcomed celebrity guests into their locker room celebration Sunday. However, one surprise guest happened to be Dylan Raiola of the Cornhuskers.

The Cornhuskers quarterback enjoyed the championship atmosphere with the AFC champions. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco went on Instagram live and Raiola inserted himself into the video. ESPN Sportscenter's X account posted the viral moment following Kansas City's 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Raiola's cameo inside the AFC champ's locker room, however, triggered multiple emotions online.

Was Dylan Raiola mistaken for Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes?

Pacheco playfully said “that ain't Pat” when introducing the Cornhuskers' QB1 inside the venue. Some fans, however, began believing security though Raiola was the three-time Super Bowl winning QB.

“That’s just his body double,” one fan account posted.

Another account “couldn't believe” Raiola was allowed inside.

“I can't believe that security let this dude through because they mistook him for Patrick Mahomes,” the fan shared online.

One more fan dropped a stirring suggestion for Kansas City.

“The Chiefs have to draft that guy,” the fan posted.

How did Raiola gain VIP access though? Turns out a Chiefs coach awarded him with the entrance.

Chiefs assistant coach Dave Merritt helped grant Raiola's opportunity to meet the Chiefs. Raiola joined his Nebraska linebacker teammate Dawson Merritt inside the locker room — the same Merritt who's father is on the K.C. staff. Even new Cornhuskers defensive line coach Terry Braden joined the VIP crew. Even Chiefs assistant defensive line coach Terry Bradden Jr. posted a photo of Raiola and the Cornhuskers all together.

Raiola finished with 2,819 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his much-anticipated college football debut. Nebraska landed him through the 2024 recruiting cycle as a prized five-star signing. Raiola and Nebraska ended a seven-season bowl drought this past season by going 6-6 during the regular season. Nebraska went on to win the Pinstripe Bowl — defeating Boston College 20-15.