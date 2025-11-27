The Nebraska Cornhuskers are again facing the possibility of losing quarterback Dylan Raiola via the college football transfer portal. With just a game left on their regular-season schedule in the 2025 season, the buzz about Raiola leaving Lincoln has apparently gotten more amplified, especially after his brother decided to decommit from Nebraska football last week.

It's gotten to a point where Nebraska is said to be preparing itself already for Raiola's departure, according to Chris Hummer of CBS Sports.

“There's some doubt about the future of Dylan Raiola at Nebraska, sources tell @CBSSports. Raiola's brother, Dayton, decommitted from the Huskers last week, and the program is bracing for Dylan to explore his future options.” Hummer shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Adding fuel to the rumors of Dylan making his exit from Nebraska is the silence of his father, Dominic Raiola. As noted by Hummer, Dominic has refused to talk about the rumors when asked for his side on the matter.

As rumors heat up about Dylan Raiola's potential transfer to another program, there is also his current injury status to consider. He suffered a lower-body injury during a 21-17 loss to the then-No. 23 USC Trojans at home on Nov. 1. The injury was later diagnosed as a broken fibula, ruling him out for the rest of the 2025 season. Considering the rumors, that could be the last time Dylan had put on a Nebraska football uniform on the field.

Dylan was on track to top his passing yards total of 2,819 yards in his freshman year until he suffered the said injury. In nine games played in 2025, he recorded 2,000 passing yards to go with 18 touchdowns against just six interceptions, which are marked improvements from the 13 touchdowns and 11 picks he threw in 2024 for the Cornhuskers, who also won a bowl game for the first time since the 2015 season.