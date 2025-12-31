We've got the Alabama vs. Indiana Rose Bowl results according to College Football 26. The College Football playoffs enter the Quarterfinals, and the final eight teams will fight to make it to the National Championship. Indiana earned a bye while Alabama defeated Oklahoma 34-24 in the first round. However, only one team can advance to the Peach Bowl.

Alabama vs. Indiana Rose Bowl Results According to College Football 26

According to College Football 26, Indiana will defeat Alabama 28-24 and advance to the Chik-fil-A Peach Bowl.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #9 BAMA 0 7 3 14 24 #1 IND 0 14 7 7 28

The Crimson Tide were the first team to score after Germie Gernard caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ty Simpson. But the Hoosiers responded right away as Fernando Mendoza connected with Roman Hemby for a 61-yard score less than one minute later. Right before the half expired, Mendoza found Elijah Sarratt for a 3-yard touchdown to take the lead before halftime.

The Hoosiers scored their third unanswered touchdown early in the third, but an Alabama field goal made it a one-score game again (21-13). This time, it was Charlie Becker, who caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mendoza. But Alabama was about to deliver Indiana a taste of their own medicine.

In fact, right after the Hoosiers scored three unanswered times, the Crimson Tide responded by doing the same thing. It started with a touchdown reception from Ryan Williams, followed by a TD run from Jam Miller.

Down 24-21, the Hoosiers had one last chance. Unfortunately for them, their drive started all the way at the 6. But Mendoza was on fire, leading Indiana on a nine-play, 94 yard touchdown drive. It put the Hoosiers up 28-24 with 50 seconds left.

Mendoza ended up scoring four touchdowns in the win with over 400 passing yards. What kept Indiana from scoring more was their ineffectiveness on third down. In fact, they only completed three of out of ten third down conversions. Nevertheless, their defense managed to keep Alabama in check, at least until the fourth quarter.

The Crimson Tide drove deep into Indiana territory, but an incomplete pass on a Hail Mary attempt gave Indiana the win. And with the win, they head to the Peach Bowl to face Oregon or Texas Tech.

Scoring Summary

Article Continues Below

Second Quarter:

(BAMA) – Germie Bernard 14 Yd pass from Ty Simpson (Conor Talty kick), 6:41 (BAMA 7-0)

(IND) – Roman Hemby 61 Yd pass from Fernando Mendoza (Nico Radicic kick), 5:50 (Tied 7-7)

(IND) – Elijah Sarratt 3 Yd pass from Fernando Mendoza (Nico Radicic kick), 0:22 (IND 14-7)

Third Quarter:

(IND) – Charlie Becker 6 Yd pass from Fernando Mendoza (Nico Radicic kick), 12:10 (IND 21-7)

(BAMA) – Conor Talty, 40 Yd FG, 5:01 (IND 21-10)

Fourth Quarter:

(BAMA) – Ryan Williams 18 Yd pass from Ty Simpson (2-point conversion failed), 14:51 (IND 21-16)

(BAMA) – Jam Miller, 8 Yd run (2-point conversion successful), 9:39 (BAMA 24-21)

(IND) – Elijah Sarratt 10 Yd pass from Fernando Mendoza (Nico Radicic kick), 0:49 (IND 28-24)

Overall, that wraps up our Alabama vs. Indiana Results according to College Football 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

