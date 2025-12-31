LSU’s football team transition into the Lane Kiffin era keeps turning into a slow-moving tug-of-war with Ole Miss, and the latest thread sits right on the offensive line. While Ole Miss officials have publicly complained about the pressure on players and staff during a playoff run, LSU’s postseason staffing plan looks like it’s already being sketched in pen.

Pete Nakos reported on X that LSU is expected to bring back offensive line assistant James Cregg after Ole Miss’ season ends, per sources to On3sports. Cregg isn’t a random reunion.

He was LSU’s offensive line coach during the 2019 season, when the Tigers won the Joe Moore Award, and he spent the 2025 season at Ole Miss as an analyst. In plain English, LSU is trying to add a familiar, title-tested OL voice right as Kiffin starts building his Baton Rouge staff around his own preferences.

That matters because the calendar has been messy. Ole Miss figures have indicated they’re frustrated by how future decisions collide with postseason prep, and the broader tension around staff movement hasn’t exactly cooled down.

LSU, on the other hand, is acting like a program that intends to move fast and clean once Ole Miss is done playing.

The timing also overlaps with LSU’s bigger personnel puzzle. With left tackle Tyree Adams entering the transfer portal, Kiffin needs immediate solutions up front, not just long-term recruiting pitches.

Adding Cregg would address the coaching side of that problem, giving LSU another experienced hand in the room as the Tigers patch a critical spot. And quarterback chatter is floating above it all.

On3 has also reported that DJ Lagway is being mentioned in conversations with LSU, Baylor, and Louisville.

If LSU is even in the same breath there, it underscores the obvious point: the Tigers are trying to stabilize the offensive foundation first for a much better 2026.