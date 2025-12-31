With the rivalry between the Notre Dame football team and the USC Trojans coming to an end for the foreseeable future due to being unable to agree, the hope is that both programs can renew it down the line. As Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley blamed the Notre Dame football team for not extending the rivalry, Brady Quinn didn't hold back on USC and especially Riley.

Riley would say that it's on the side of the Fighting Irish for not living up to their word in scheduling the Trojans, and when Quinn heard the news, he would go on the Fox Sports show “Two Pros and a Cup of Joe.” He went on for a six-minute rant about the USC football program and Riley for the inability to beat Notre Dame, and bashed his tenure with the Trojans in general.

“I’ve said this publicly. It’s rich coming from the guy who basically questioned playing the game, in general, back in 2024,” Quinn said. “And it’s rich coming from him because he couldn’t beat Notre Dame, really, if you look at his record. I don’t know. Is his record any better as a head coach at USC than Clay Helton’s was? Hasn’t won a conference championship, didn’t win it in the Pac, hasn’t won one in the Big Ten, never won a Rose Bowl, hasn’t made the Playoff.”

🏈Lincoln Riley says that USC isn't to blame for the cancellation of the Notre Dame rivalry. 📺@Brady_Quinn gives @TheJonasKnox and @LaVarArrington every reason why this is just a PR move by the Trojans and how they are the REAL reason why this rivalry got canceled. pic.twitter.com/OXjWvLCLoP — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) December 30, 2025

Brady Quinn continues on Notre Dame football-USC football conversation

While USC won't play the Notre Dame football program for an unknown amount of time, Quinn would continue his grievances towards Riley and the Trojans. Besides targeting Riley for being wary of tough competition, Quinn would speak about rumors around the scheduling conversations between USC and Notre Dame.

“The truth of the matter is, they offered out a proposal that they knew Notre Dame wasn’t going to be able to play because their current schedule for 2026 that’s already set with some of those early dates, because SC wanted to play before conference play,” Quinn said. “And some of those dates are already set. You can’t move that already. They already had to move the Wisconsin Lambeau Field game – that was back during COVID, I believe. So they had to have, like, a makeup through that. That was the reality.”

There's no doubt that Quinn went scorched Earth on USC, as people wonder what the future relationship between the two programs will look like.