Oregon football coach Dan Lanning has a loaded Ducks team this year, but he also had some criticisms of the college football schedule as they get ready for the Orange Bowl. Lanning is the latest to raise concerns about the college football calendar, as it will be a month since the teams that had byes last played. Instead, the calendar could be trimmed so that the college football season's national title game is played on New Year's Day.

Lanning spoke to the media at the final press conference before the Orange Bowl against Texas Tech, and when asked about changes he wanted to see, he said that if the playoffs were played sooner and ended sooner, it would help a lot. Many different schools have lost coordinators and a few players to other jobs, and due to the transfer portal, but Lanning's solution could fix that more.

“Every playoff game should be played every single weekend until you finish the season,” Lanning said. “Even if it means we start Week 0 or you eliminate a bye, the season ends Jan. 1, and then the portal opens, then coaches that have to move on to their next opportunities get to move to their next opportunities.”

Article Continues Below

Lanning is dealing with the issues firsthand, with offensive coordinator Will Stein juggling his duties as the head coach of Kentucky and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi juggling his responsibilities as the head coach of Cal. Another contender, Ohio State, is also dealing with the same issue, as Brian Hartline is leaving to be the head coach of South Florida.

“Our national championship game this year is Jan. 19, and that's really hard to envision as a coach that's going out and trying to join a new program and start a staff,” Lanning said. “It's hard for players to understand what continuity looks like and where they're going to be at, and to manage that with visits, the portal, everything else that exists. The clear way to do that is to bump the season up and make sure these playoff games happen a lot faster.”