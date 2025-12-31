We've got the Oregon vs. Texas Tech Capital One Orange Bowl Results according to College Football 26. The College Football playoffs enter the Quarterfinals, and the final eight teams will fight to make it to the National Championship. Texas Tech earned a bye in the first round, while the Ducks are coming off a 51-34 win over JMU. However, only one team can advance to the Peach Bowl.

Oregon State vs. Texas Tech Orange Bowl Results According to College Football 26

According to College Football 26, Texas Tech will defeat Oregon 37-34 in Overtime and advance to the Chik-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL #5 ORE 7 6 3 15 3 34 #4 TTU 7 3 7 14 6 37

What seemed like a low-scoring affair at first quickly exploded into a high-scoring game in the fourth quarter. By the end of the third, Texas Tech RB Cameron Dickey helped his team take their first lead since the first quarter with a 26 yard TD run.

Fortunately for Texas Tech, they forced a fumble on the very first play of Oregon's next drive, allowing Dickey to score for the third time in this game. However, they still only lead by one possession (24-16).

Oregon was able to replicate the Red Raiders by scoring a touchdown (Malik Benson TD reception) while forcing a turnover on the next drive. Not long after, Makhi Hughes was able to help the Ducks take a 31-24 lead with 7:49 left to go.

Texas Tech was eventually able to get the ball back late in the fourth quarter. With just 37 seconds left to go, Behren Morton found Terrance Carter Jr. for a 6 Yd touchdown pass to tie the game.

In Overtime, Oregon was only able to score a field goal, which was at least better than nothing. Texas Tech, on the other hand, scored a touchdown on their very first play. Reggie Virgil's 25 Yd touchdown pass from Morton helped the Red Raiders advance to the Peach Bowl.

With the win, Texas Tech will play either Alabama Crimson Tide or Indiana Hoosiers in the Semi-Finals. Check out the scoring summary below!

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

(TTU) – Cameron Dickey, 6 Yd run (Stone Harrington kick), 7:11 (TTU 7-0)

(ORE) – Jamari Johnson, 14 Yd pass from Dante Moore (Atticus Sappington kick), 0:37 (Tied 7-7)

Second Quarter:

(ORE) – Atticus Sappington, 22 Yd FG, 12:12 (ORE 10-7)

(TTU) Stone Harrington, 27 Yd FG, 5:23 (Tied 10-10)

(ORE) – Atticus Sappington, 23 Yd FG, 0:23 (ORE 13-10)

Third Quarter:

(ORE) – Atticus Sappington, 56 Yd FG, 4:32 (ORE 16-10)

(TTU) – Cameron Dickey 26 Yd pass from Behren Morton (Stone Harrington kick), 0:27 (TTU 17-16)

Fourth Quarter:

(TTU) – Cameron Dickey, 2 Yd run (Stone Harrington kick), 14:57 (TTU 24-16)

(ORE) – Malik Benson 11 Yd pass from Dante Moore (two-point conversion), 8:38 (Tied 24-24)

(ORE) – Makhi Hughes, 6 Yd run (Atticus Sappington kick), 7:49 (ORE 31-24)

(TTU) – Terrance Carter Jr. 6 Yd pass from Behren Morton, 0:37 (Tied 31-31)

Overtime:

(ORE) – Atticus Sappingtn, 28 Yd FG (ORE 34-31)

(TTU) – Reggie Virgil 25 Yd pass from Behren Morton (TTU 37-34)

Overall, that wraps up our Oregon vs. Texas Tech Results according to College Football 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

