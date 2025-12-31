Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts are out of contention for a spot in the NFL playoffs, but he has a different postseason that he's keeping a close eye on. The 44-year-old quarterback and former NC State Wolfpack star expressed his support for Curt Cignetti and the No. 1 seed Indiana football, as the Hoosiers prepare for their Rose Bowl matchup against the No. 9 seed Alabama Crimson Tide this Thursday in Pasadena.

Drawing from his NC State connection with Cignetti, who was part of the Wolfpack's coaching staff from 2000 to 2006, Rivers voiced his desire to see the Hoosiers succeed in the College Football Playoff.

“Oh, yeah, Coach Cignetti was great,” Rivers can be heard telling reporters on Wednesday, via a video shared by Kevin Bowen of The Fan Morning Show. “He was with tight ends my first three years. He was a quarterback coach my senior year. So I was with him all four years there, and obviously that was over 20 years ago.

But super, super smart, super smart. Really good teacher in the meeting room, as I remember, and it's had an awesome career just seeing his path, you know, he was at Alabama, there for a while, and then seeing him just kind of move up the ladder as a head coach, and really, as he said, won everywhere he's been. And so we've kept in touch somewhat, not a ton, but somewhat, certainly the last year or two, just let him know I was pulling for him. And so it'll be really fun to see them, you know, up against Alabama.”

Behind Cignetti's coaching and the great play under center of 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and star quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Hoosiers are going for history in their journey in the College Football Playoff, as they remain undefeated in the season. Indiana football carries a spotless 13-0 overall record to the Rose Bowl, including nine wins against Big Ten opponents.