We've got the Ole Miss vs. Georgia Allstate Sugar Bowl Results according to College Football 26. The College Football playoffs enter the Quarterfinals, and the final eight teams will fight to make it to the National Championship. Georgia earned a bye in the first round while the Rebels are coming off a 41-10 win over Tulane. However, only one team can advance to the Fiesta Bowl.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl Results According to College Football 26

According to College Football 26, Georgia will defeat Ole Miss 41-27 and advance to the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #6 MISS 10 14 3 0 27 #3 UGA 14 10 7 10 41

Although the Rebels kept it close in the first three quarters, their offense ultimately crumbled in the second half. Georgia outscored them 17-3 in the final 30 minutes to secure a victory and a ticket to the next round.

Similar to their previous matchup earlier this season, the Bulldogs had no answer for Ole Miss' offense early on. Despite their second half struggles, Rebels' QB Trinidad Chambliss threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, though 252 of those yards and both touchdowns came in the first half.

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton, on the other hand, was consistent throughout the whole game. He also threw for over 300 yards with two touchdown passes in the win.

Georgia HB Nate Frazier also deserves a lot of credit. He earned over 170 rushing yards on 25 carries along with three broken tackles to go with his two touchdown runs. His 1-yard score in the fourth quarter gave the Bulldogs a two-possession lead.

But the real MVP of the game was the Georgia defense. Although they struggled early on, they completely shut down one of the best offenses in the nation in the final two quarters. The Rebels have averaged over 37 points per game this season, so holding them to 27 is more impressive than it looks.

With the win, the Georgia Bulldogs advance to the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. They will either play the Ohio State Buckeyes or Miami Hurricanes in the Semi-Finals. They'll need to win two more times to hoist the National Championship Trophy.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

(MISS) – Mike Baker, 45 Yd FG, 12:15 (MISS 3-0)

(MISS) – De'Zhaun Stribling 48 Yd pass from Trinidad Chambliss (Mike Baker kick), 8:07 (MISS 10-0)

(UGA) – Oscar Delp 26 Yd pass from Gunner Stockton (Peyton Woodring kick), 5:19 (MISS 10-7)

(UGA) – Nate Frazier, 10 Yd run (Peyton Woodring kick), 0:46 (UGA 14-10)

Second Quarter:

(UGA) – Peyton Woodring, 26 Yd FG, 7:49 (UGA 17-10)

(MISS) – Damien Taylor, 1 Yd run (Mike Baker kick), 2:09 (Tied 17-17)

(UGA) – Zachariah Branch, returned kickoff 98 Yds (Peyton Woodring kick), 1:59 (UGA 24-17)

(MISS) – Dae-Quan Wright 5 Yd pass from Trinidad Chambliss (Mike Baker kick), 0:04 (Tied 24-24)

Third Quarter:

(MISS) – Mike Baker, 37 Yd FG, 7:42 (MISS 27-24)

(UGA) – Oscar Delp, 45 Yd pass from Gunner Stockton, Peyton Woodring kick), 4:55 (UGA 31-27)

Fourth Quarter:

(UGA) – Nate Frazier, 1 Yd run (Peyton Woodring kick), 9:52 (UGA 38-27)

(UGA) – Peyton Woodring, 31 Yd FG, 2:18 (UGA 41-27)

Overall, that wraps up our Ole Miss vs. Georgia Results according to College Football 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

