Nebraska Cornhuskers senior defensive back Malcolm Hartzog will miss the remainder of the 2025 regular season after opting for surgery and a redshirt, head coach Matt Rhule confirmed during his Thursday press conference (h/t Thomas Goldkamp of On3). The decision to shut him down comes after weeks of uncertainty surrounding his availability and follows the NCAA’s choice to delay the proposed 5-for-5 eligibility rule, which would have allowed players to compete for five seasons in five years.

The 21-year-old, who has played in just two games this season, the opener and the Week 2 matchup against the Akron Zips, will redshirt for the year, preserving his senior eligibility for 2026. Rhule stated that the move was made to prioritize Hartzog’s long-term health and ensure a full recovery. Although there remains a chance he could return if Nebraska earns a postseason bowl berth, his regular season is officially over.

Hartzog’s decision to redshirt is particularly striking because he has never used a redshirt year before, making him eligible to return next season at full strength. Before joining Nebraska, On3 rated him a three-star recruit and ranked him No. 1,062 nationally, No. 104 among cornerbacks, and No. 27 in Mississippi from Jefferson Davis County High School.

Up until the injury, Hartzog was coming off a breakout 2024 campaign in which he recorded a career-high 45 tackles and four interceptions. In his first three seasons with the Cornhuskers, he has amassed 107 total tackles, 12 pass breakups, and seven interceptions.

Nebraska began the 2025 season with a 5-1 record, returning to the AP Top 25 for the first time since September 2024. However, looking to continue their momentum, the Huskers lost 24-6 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers last Friday night, as Minnesota outgained them 339-213 and sacked quarterback Dylan Raiola nine times. The Huskers face their next challenge in Week 9 against the Northwestern Wildcats.