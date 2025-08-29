The best redemption is the kind that comes immediately. After committing a costly holding penalty that put Nebraska football in an eerily familiar position, defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. made a game-saving interception just short of the end zone to clinch a 20-17 win versus Cincinnati, via ClutchPoints.

The Cornhuskers went from potentially allowing a game-tying field goal or gut-wrenching touchdown to a narrow season-opening victory in the span of just two plays. If that does not sum up this program, what does? Nebraska is inching its way back toward respectability under head coach Matt Rhule, but it has floundered in closely contested matchups. Though, maybe the tides are starting to turn.

Nebraska escapes Cincinnati after the huge INT with under a minute to go. The Huskers were in field goal range 👀pic.twitter.com/PHwyimyEvP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Huskers defeated Boston College by a score of 20-15 in last year's Pinstripe Bowl, and they just fended off Cincinnati in Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium. With Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce, among others, watching from their box, Rhule and company pulled out another hard-fought win. While one can certainly argue the game should have never reached this degree of stress, perhaps they can build on Hartzog's heroics.

“Nebraska has won TWO STRAIGHT games by one score,” The Athletic's Chris Vannini posted on X. “Huskers had been 4-22 in one-score games since the start of 2021 before these last two.” It takes time to change the culture, but this latest outcome, and the way it came to pass, could possibly mark a crucial turning point for Nebraska football.

Though, a heartbreaking home loss to No. 14 Michigan on Sept. 20, which is the next marquee matchup this team will play, would probably tarnish some of the goodwill that was earned in Arrowhead. If nothing else, Hartzog will ideally move forward with momentum and strengthened confidence following his clutch moment.

Will Nebraska benefit from this Cincinnati scare?

Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who was working from the 33-yard line with 41 seconds left in the game, opted to trust his arm on a night when he threw for only 69 passing yards. The senior made him pay, erasing the mistake he just made. Although Malcolm Hartzog Jr. will understandably command a large share of the spotlight after snatching victory from the Bearcats, there are multiple offensive players who deserve a pat on the back.

QB Dylan Raiola put on a solid showing for his idol, three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, completing 33-of-42 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Yes, 5.8 yards per pass is not the stuff of passing clinics, but this was an acceptable start to what the team and fans hope is a true star-making campaign for the 20-year-old. Running back Emmett Johnson posted 25 carries for 108 yards, doing his part to push the Cornhuskers into the red zone.

Nebraska will express gratitude for escaping KC with a W and try to figure out how it can win by a more comfortable margin. A Sept. 6 meeting with Akron in Memorial Stadium is up next.