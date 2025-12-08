As the Arizona Diamondbacks have been surrounded by rumors dealing with their offseason, one player who could be on a new team next season is Ketel Marte. With speculation on the teams interested in the Diamondbacks' star in Marte, the latest report gives insight into what the ball club is looking for in exchange.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network would say that while Arizona is “willing to engage” with other franchises on Marte, the “price tag is high,” looking for starting pitching.

“The DBacks are willing to engage with teams on Ketel Marte, but the price tag is high — with an emphasis on starting pitchers who are at (or near) the major-league level,” Morosi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Some reports emerged last season that Arizona was ready to hear trade offers for Marte in the winter, being cited as a “diva in the clubhouse,” according to Bob Nightengale back in August. Still, there's no doubt that Marte is a talented player, with teams such as the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and others having interest, per Jon Heyman.

“Blue Jays among teams, along with Red Sox and others, interested in D-Backs superstar Ketel Marte. Talks happening but nothing hot yet,” Heyman wrote.

Diamondbacks ready to hear offers for Ketel Marte

Article Continues Below

The part about the team looking for starting pitching rings true, as evidenced by the Diamondbacks obtaining Mike Soroka from the Atlanta Braves, signing him to a one-year deal. With the everlasting discussion on Zac Gallen's future in Arizona, the team definitely wants to bolster the starting pitching, as Nightengale echoed the same sentiments when talking about Marte on Dec. 2.

“The Diamondbacks continue to have operators standing by ready to field your phone calls,” Nightengale wrote. “They have told anyone and everyone they are willing to listen to offers for their All-Star second baseman, who signed a six-year, $116.5 million deal last spring with $46 million in deferred money. The D-backs want pitching, and lots of it, in return.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens with Marte, with the Diamondbacks looking to improve after finishing with an 80-82 record.