Southern University has extended its impressive win streak against Big 12 programs following its defeat of Houston on Sunday. The Lady Jaguars secured a 70-62 victory only four days after beating previously undefeated Arizona. Southern, once again, took control of the game, winning three of four quarters and hopping out to a 38-29 lead at halftime. The Lady Jaguars never trailed at any point in the game, even staking out a 16-point advantage at the 7:11 mark of the fourth quarter before Houston narrowed it down to eight to close out the game.

Southern saw standout performances from both Olivia Delancy and Zaria Hurston. Both players finished the game with 11 points, as Delancy connected on three of her five three-pointers to maintain Southern's advantage throughout the game. DeMya Porter, the hero of the Arizona game, finished with nine points and six rebounds while shooting a respectable four of eight from the field. Meanwhile, Mykayla Cunningham dished seven assists and secured four rebounds.

The true source of contention for Houston was the costly mistakes that Southern took advantage of to extend the lead further. The Lady Jaguars scored 20 points off Houston turnovers, beat them in the rebound battle, and dominated the paint, 30-20. Southern also created an advantage with their depth, finishing with 33 bench points to complement the starters' contributions.

Southern has undoubtedly proven they're among the best teams in HBCU basketball, with a great chance to land a high seed in the March Madness tournament in a few months if they continue this success in conference play.