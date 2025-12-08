The Cincinnati Bengals are still trying to find a way to keep their playoff hopes alive, and they're making sure that they have the right players on the team for the final push. The latest move they made involved wide receiver Jermaine Burton, as they just released him, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The Bengals are releasing WR Jermaine Burton, coach Zac Taylor announced. He was suspended for Sunday’s game. A final straw for Cincy, as Burton now heads to waivers. Fresh start for both sides,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The team announced that they had suspended Burton 90 minutes before kickoff against the Buffalo Bills. That was not the first time that Burton hadn't been present with the team, as he missed the Week 13 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens after he suffered an ankle injury in the final walk-through ahead of the game.

Burton had also not been active all season. He was selected by the Bengals in the third round last year, but has had issues on and off the field. He played in 14 games last season, but just like the past few weeks, he was not able to be with the team toward the end of the season.

The Bengals are now hoping that they can get the most out of their top two receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, for the rest of the season. With how underwhelming the AFC North has been, there is still a chance that the Bengals can make the playoffs, and they'll have to win the division to do so.