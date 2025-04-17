Bill Belichick is getting ready for his first season as the head coach of the North Carolina football team, and he is starting to see just how important the college football transfer portal is. The Tar Heels have lost a decent amount of talent the past few days, but they also picked up some transfer portal commitments as well. North Carolina is expected to land another commit soon as well after quarterback Ryan Browne's departure.

North Carolina football QB Ryan Browne made the decision to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday, but it sounds like the North Carolina football team is going to be getting a replacement soon. The Tar Heels are going after South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez. Browne departed as North Carolina is expected to land Lopez.

“South Alabama QB Gio Lopez, who will hit the portal as one of the top available transfer passers in the spring window,” Eli Lederman said in a post. “Sources told ESPN that Bill Belichick and North Carolina are the favorites for Lopez, one of the top G5 QBs in 2024.”

Gio Lopez was a three-star recruit out of high school, according to 247Sports. He was the #1,324 player in the 2023 class, the #63 QB and the #47 player in the state of Alabama. Lopez attended James Clemens High School in Madison, Alabama, and he committed to South Alabama out of high school.

Last year was a solid one for Lopez as he finished the year 206-312 through the air for 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He completed 66% of his passes, and he also had a productive season rushing the football. Lopez carried the ball 83 times, and he racked up 465 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Having a QB that can make plays with his arm and legs is a complete game-changer, and it sounds like Bill Belichick and North Carolina will be getting a player that can do both of those things.

A lot of people questioned how Belichick would handle the transfer portal, and this seems like a good sign for North Carolina football fans. It looks like Belichick made the difficult decision to recruit over his current QB on the roster, and he identified a player that fits his needs. Now, he just needs to close the deal, and that should happen soon.