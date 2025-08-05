On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers re-signed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year deal after releasing him on July 31. St. Brown had initially signed with the Niners on July 22, and after a recent injury to receiver Andy Isabella, Equanimeous St. Brown is back in San Francisco.

Haven’t seen this before:#49ers just re-signed WR Equanimeous St Brown after an injury to Isabella in yesterday’s practice St. Brown clearly just got in as has begun stretching as practice started about 40 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/QbwUVoFlZR — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) August 5, 2025

Equanimeous St. Brown is the brother of Amon Ra St. Brown. Amon Ra has turned himself into a star for the Detroit Lions and is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. Equanimeous has not had the same type of career out of Notre Dame. Equanimeous has played for the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and now the Niners. The receiver has just 63 catches for 928 yards and two touchdowns.

St. Brown did not appear in an NFL game last season, and in 2023, caught only five passes for 62 yards for the Bears.

The 49ers also signed wide receiver Robby Chosen (formerly Anderson) yesterday. Both Chosen and St. Brown have a long shot to make the roster, but they are expected to provide depth and a veteran presence for training camp.

The 49ers' offense is going to enter the season banged up. Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from his torn ACL, while Jauan Jennings' injury is concerning. Backup running back Isiah Guerendo is dealing with a tough injury as well, and head coach Kyle Shanahan says that Guerendo will miss a few weeks.

When healthy, this group is talented, and they have proved it on the biggest stage. It won't be easy, but the Niners must overcome these injuries and compete in a competitive NFC West division.