The Indiana Fever are thriving without superstar Caitlin Clark. Indiana is on a five-game winning streak after beating the Storm 78-74 on Sunday. It is the team's longest winning streak in 10 years. The Fever recently honored one of the best players who has dominated in Clark's absence.

Fever head coach Stephanie White surprised Aliyah Boston with the news that she won Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

White was giving a toast while the team was out to lunch when she sprung the surprise on her All-Star center.

“To five in a row,” White said while toasting her team. “Number two, welcome Chloe [Bibby]. And number three, Eastern Conference Player of the Week Aliyah Boston.”

The Fever erupted in cheers at the news about Boston's accomplishment. Boston looked surprised at the news, covering her mouth with her hand and smiling ear to ear.

Boston played incredibly well over past week, helping Indiana get important wins over Phoenix, Dallas, and Seattle. She logged double-doubles in each of those games, as she has in her last six games.

Boston averaged 16.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per game last week. Her 35 total rebounds and 28 defensive rebounds were both tied for the most in the WNBA last week, per the team's website.

This is Boston's third Player of the Week award of her career, and the first of the 2025 season. She joins Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Tamika Catchings, Katie Douglas as the only Fever players to win three or more Player of the Week awards.

Caitlin Clark injury could be blessing in disguise for Fever amid historic winning streak

Boston and her teammates are playing well without Caitlin Clark on the court.

White declared in a recent interview that Clark's injury could be a blessing in disguise for Indiana.

“I think I said it early when C was out the very first time, you know while we don't like (that she’s out), sometimes it can be a blessing in disguise, because everybody else finds themselves and no one is afraid to make the big play offensively or defensively,” White said per IndyStar's Chloe Peterson.

White added that Indiana's players “know one another a little bit better now” after dealing with the adversity of being without Clark.

Hopefully the Fever play even better once Clark returns from her groin injury.

Next up for the Fever is a trip to Los Angeles to take on the Sparks on Tuesday night.