When North Carolina football fired Mack Brown and brought in Bill Belichick, they replaced one legendary coach with another. However, Brown had some interesting comments about the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“As far as North Carolina and Bill Belichick now, he’s arguably the best coach ever,” Brown told Dusty Dvoracek and Danny Kanell on SiriusXM College Sports Radio. “They’ve committed money to it, they’ve helped him with academics. They’ve lowered those standards some. So there’s absolutely no reason they shouldn’t be successful.

“And anymore, they’ve changed the roster. … So you’ve got a chance to succeed at the highest level, and I expect him to do that and I’m proud of him.”

It's an interesting comment to say that the university lowered the academic standards. However, North Carolina football is hoping to be back in ACC contention sooner rather than later.

Although Brown was a good head coach, his time with the university came to an end. It was an agreement for both sides. After all, Brown is 73 and Belichick is 72. There's an age gap between the head coach and players in terms of relatability.

Mack Brown wishes the best for North Carolina football, Bill Belichick

Despite those comments about academics, the respect both head coaches have in their respective leagues cannot be understated. After all, Brown amassed 258 career wins and an amazing tenure at Texas.

Meanwhile, Belichick has zero college experience, which made him take the North Carolina football job interesting. Although he hired general manager Mike Lombardi to handle the NIL conversation, there are plenty of hurdles for him to go through.

One of those could be the relatability. However, Brown managed to succeed despite the age gap. Most importantly, though, the former head coach brought up an interesting point about the academics.

Still, that might not be Belichick's decision entirely. The university wants legitimate players, no matter the circumstances. Considering that Clemson won the ACC with nine wins, anything is possible.

At the end of the day, the Tar Heels have an uncertain future ahead of them. Even with one of the greatest football coaches ever, the adjustment might be a bit too much.

No matter what, the university could have more pop than ever, thanks to Belichick. Still, Brown feels that the all-around standard that Chapel Hill had could be diminished, thanks to sacrificing wins over academics.