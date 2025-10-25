The North Carolina Tar Heels’ rollercoaster season took another gut-wrenching turn on Saturday, as they fell 17-16 to the Virginia Cavaliers in heartbreaking fashion, as it was predicted. A late-game drive ended just short of the goal line, with UNC’s final play stopping mere inches from a potential game-winning touchdown.

It was a play that left Tar Heels fans stunned — and furious. Social media immediately erupted with reactions as fans vented their frustration over the officiating and play-calling.

PF Craze posted, “And he was closer than Virginia was but the refs gave Virginia a first down 🤦🏻‍♂️.”

Meanwhile, Marlins Tank echoed the outrage, saying, “Terrible decision, Bill and the commentators are clueless. UVA getting gifted by @ACCFootball once again. They were clearly short on the third down.”

Others criticized the coaching staff, with Que-Tee summing up the frustration simply: “What a dumb play call!”

The heartbreaking finish capped off another disappointing outing for Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels, who have now dropped to 2-4 in what was supposed to be a turning point season. North Carolina’s offense once again sputtered in the red zone, settling for field goals instead of touchdowns, a theme that has haunted them throughout 2025.

Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels come up inches shy of his first ACC win. pic.twitter.com/r2gYmx0xmv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2025

The defensive side of the ball, already dealing with depth issues after Pryce Yates’ departure earlier in the week, held its ground for most of the game but couldn’t deliver the final stop when it mattered most. Virginia’s physicality at the line of scrimmage eventually wore UNC down, setting up the deciding possession that ended with the Cavaliers holding on by inches.

For Belichick, this latest loss only adds to the mounting pressure in Chapel Hill. Between the team’s offensive inconsistency, injury woes, and off-field distractions involving general manager Michael Lombardi, the Tar Heels’ season has quickly spiraled into chaos.

The margin between victory and defeat couldn’t have been thinner on Saturday — but for North Carolina, the fallout feels massive.