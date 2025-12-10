The Tampa Bay Rays will have one of their top arms on the international stage next spring, as right-handed reliever Griffin Jax has committed to pitch for Team USA baseball in the upcoming World Baseball Classic 2026. The announcement marks a major point of pride for the club and elevates the growing recognition surrounding the Rays bullpen.

The Talkin Baseball podcast posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting that the Rays right-hander will officially join Team USA for the tournament.

“Griffin Jax will pitch for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic”

For Jax, the selection adds another highlight to a career defined by resilience and steady growth. After the Rays traded for him from the Minnesota Twins at the 2025 deadline, he jumped into late-inning work and posted a 3.60 ERA across 23 games. He built on that with a standout 2024 season, logging a 2.03 ERA and 10 saves and proving why he earned a place on the United States’ roster.

The World Baseball Classic 2026 is expected to showcase elite pitching depth, and the 31-year-old's inclusion signals his standing among the country’s best. His path makes the achievement even more notable. A graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, he became the first player from the program to reach MLB when he debuted in 2021. He also serves as a Captain in the Air Force Reserve, a role that shaped the discipline he brings to the mound.

For the Rays, his participation reflects well on a club known for maximizing bullpen talent. Having a key reliever selected for the world stage underscores the organization’s player development success and highlights the confidence Team USA baseball has in his ability to deliver in high-leverage situations.

As the 2026 event nears, the Rays will monitor his workload, but the chance to represent his country stands as a defining moment in his career and an honor for the franchise he now anchors in relief.