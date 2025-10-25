North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker delivered a historic performance on Friday night, throwing for 608 yards and four touchdowns as the Mean Green crushed Charlotte 54-20 in American Conference action.​

Mestemaker's 608 passing yards set a new school record and American Conference single-game mark. To put this in perspective, Army has thrown for just 599 yards as a team this entire season through seven games, according to On3's Brett McMurphy. He completed 37 of 49 passes with only one interception in the dominant road victory.​

He's the 22nd player in FBS history to surpass 600 passing yards in a game.

The Mean Green offense was unstoppable throughout the night, totaling 754 yards. Mestemaker connected on touchdown passes of 41, 6,7, 70 yards. His top target, Wyatt Young, caught nine passes for 190 yards and a touchdown.

North Texas jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, scoring 37 unanswered points at one stretch. The Mean Green led 17-17 at halftime before exploding in the second half to pull away.​

Just one week earlier, Mestemaker threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-17 victory over UTSA. That performance earned him two conference awards for his outstanding play. His consistency over the past two games has been remarkable.​

The win improved North Texas to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in American Conference play, keeping them in the hunt for a conference championship. Charlotte's loss dropped it to 1-7 and 0-5 in conference play.​

Mestemaker's journey has been unique. He never started a varsity game in high school and walked on at North Texas. About his playing style, coach Eric Morris previously said, “I wouldn't be surprised if in 15 years, Drew Mestemaker's playing football still,” as per ESPN's Dave Wilson. That prediction looks more accurate with each passing week.​