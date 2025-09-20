The North Texas Mean Green are attempting to remain undefeated as they take on the Army Black Knights on Saturday, September 20. It's been a hot start to the season for the Mean Green, as the defense has been lights out early on. The defense came to play yet again, as they forced a big turnover in the first quarter of the game, which led to one of the best celebrations you'll see in college football.

Keviyan Huddleston, a defensive lineman on North Texas, forced an early turnover in the game. Immediately after doing so, he headed to the sideline, draped a WWE-style belt around his neck, then clapped together two cans of what appears to be water before dousing himself in the liquid. The celebration is reminiscent of wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

https://x.com/CBSSportsCFB/status/1969441792035594279

Nearly every defense has its own unique celebration after forcing a turnover. However, North Texas may have the most exciting one in the nation. And it appears the Mean Green defense has been doing that celebration often this season. The defense has already forced Army to turn the ball over three times before halftime.

Entering the contest, North Texas had already forced seven turnovers in previous games. Through 14 quarters of play so far this season, the Mean Green have already forced 10 total turnovers. That's an insane number, and likely a big part as to why the team is 3-0 to begin the 2025-26 campaign.

North Texas holds a 28-14 lead over Army going into halftime. So, although the defense is playing well, it's still just a two-possession lead. The Mean Green will have to slow down the Black Knight's rushing attack, as they have already allowed 166 rushing yards in two quarters of play.