David Braun cleared the air about a controversial decision prior to the Northwestern Wildcats' season opener against the Tulane Green Wave.

Going into the matchup, Tulane requested Northwestern for them to wear their purple jerseys while the hosts donned the white jerseys. They did this because they wanted to pay tribute to what they did in 2005, wearing white jerseys in honor of the New Orleans victims of Hurricane Katrina. However, the Wildcats denied the request, going with white while Tulane wore green.

Northwestern received criticism for this decision, which had Braun set the record straight on the events, per reporter Gavin Dorsey.

“David Braun said he had the chance to connect with Jon Sumrall after the game. Said he was caught off guard, and the jersey decision was not intended out of disrespect for Tulane/New Orleans,” Dorsey wrote.

“Where that city is at right now is a reflection of the people that call it home. It was good to have that opportunity to talk with Jon yesterday,” Braun said. “Certainly not a gesture of disrespect, but the timing of the request did impact our ability to honor the request.”

How David Braun, Northwestern performed against Tulane

Northwestern Wildcats running back Joseph Himon II (6) is tackled by Tulane Green Wave safety Jack Tchienchou (1) during the second half at Yulman Stadium.
Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Tulane Green Wave certainly took it personal, blowing out David Braun and the Northwestern Wildcats 23-3.

Tulane overwhelmed its opponent from start to finish, leading 20-3 at halftime as Northwestern had no answer. They couldn't get anything going on offense, only scoring a field goal in the first quarter.

The Green Wave defense stifled Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone. He threw four interceptions throughout the game, ending the game with 19 completions out of 36 attempts for 161 yards.

The Wildcats will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

