The Ohio State Buckeyes' defense is off to a historic start through seven games this season. The Buckeyes are number one in Week 9 power rankings and have allowed just 41 total points, the fewest by any FBS team through seven contests since the Florida State Seminoles surrendered 38 in 1993. The dominant start has sparked comparisons to one of college football's greatest defenses.

FOX College Football recently posted a side-by-side statistical breakdown comparing Ohio State's 2025 unit to the Georgia Bulldogs' legendary 2021 championship defense through their first seven games. The numbers are strikingly similar. The Buckeyes are allowing 5.9 points per game compared to Georgia's 6.6, while Ohio State is surrendering 216.9 yards per contest versus the Bulldogs' 208.3. Both defenses allowed just four offensive touchdowns over that span.

Ohio State has been ruthless against quality competition, holding No. 9 Texas Longhorns to seven points in the season opener, limiting the Washington Huskies to six on the road, and blanking the Wisconsin Badgers 34-0 at Camp Randall Stadium. The defense has posted two shutouts while holding six opponents to single digits.

The Buckeyes' defense features emerging stars like linebacker Arvell Reese, who has racked up 42 tackles and 5.5 sacks through seven games, defensive end Caden Curry with seven sacks, and safety Caleb Downs anchoring the secondary with 34 tackles.

Georgia's 2021 defense set the standard for the College Football Playoff era, allowing 153 points across 15 games for a 10.2 points per game average. The Bulldogs beat No. 3 Clemson Tigers 10-3, shut out No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks 37-0, beat No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats 30-13, and held No. 2 Michigan Wolverines to 11 in the CFP semifinal (34-11) before defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 for the national title.

The Bulldogs' 2021 squad sent five first-round picks to the 2022 NFL Draft, including No. 1 overall selection Travon Walker, along with Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Lewis Cine.

If Ryan Day's team maintains its current momentum over a 15-game season, they would allow approximately 88 total points compared to Georgia's 153. The Buckeyes still face tests against the Penn State Nittany Lions and Michigan, before a potential College Football Playoff run.

Ohio State's defense has the statistical profile to stand alongside Georgia's 2021 unit, but whether they ultimately surpass that legendary standard depends on how they perform further this season.