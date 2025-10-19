Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day praised freshman quarterback Julian Sayin’s poise after the Buckeyes throttled Wisconsin, 34-0, Saturday in a statement win that left no doubt about where Ohio State stands in the Big Ten, in an interview with CBS Sports following the game.

“Well, we really tried to put a lot on his plate today and let him push the ball down the field. I thought he made some really good decisions. I thought there were some really good catches as well.” Day said. “But, he's making good decisions, I thought he made a couple of really good scramble plays down the stretch as well, and it's good to see us finish the game the way we wanted to.”

Sayin answered with one of the best games of his young career, completing 36 of 42 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions via the ESPN Box Score. The redshirt freshman attacked Wisconsin downfield from the opening drive and ignored pressure by moving the pocket and hitting receivers in stride.

Carnell Tate emerged as Sayin’s primary target, hauling in six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns, including a highlight-reel grab. Tate’s playmaking forced Wisconsin to defend the deep ball, opening lanes underneath for Ohio State’s balanced attack.

Ohio State’s offense put up 393 air yards and mixed in 98 rushing yards, enough to keep drives alive and the Badgers guessing. Special teams and a timely turnover helped the Buckeyes seize momentum early, and the defense delivered a complete performance that ended the day with a shutout.

The win improves Ohio State’s résumé as it approaches a tougher stretch of conference play, and it reinforces the message Day delivered about preparation translating to performance. The coach said the bye week will be used to catch their breath, but also to sharpen the run game and special teams, areas he believes need work despite the dominant scoreboard.

For Wisconsin, the loss raises questions about an offense that struggled all afternoon and produced just 49 total receiving yards and 95 rushing yards; the Badgers couldn’t sustain drives, and Ohio State’s defense made them pay.

The Buckeyes showed both depth and discipline, and the rest of college football should take notice as October turns toward championship season.