Ohio State football has been on an incredible run in the past two seasons. They won the National Championship in 2024 and are the second seed in the College Football Playoff this season. The Buckeyes have also had great play from the receiver position, with junior Carnell Tate and true sophomore Jeremiah Smith. They will be losing one receiver from the room, though, as they have decided to enter the transfer portal.

According to Pete Nakos of On3, Ohio State wide receiver Bryson Rodgers has decided to enter the transfer portal. Rodgers is in his third season with the Buckeyes. This is not the first time that Rodgers has entered the transfer portal. He did so following his freshman year, where he did not see the field. He ultimately decided to return to the Buckeyes. Rodgers later spoke on his original decision to transfer.

“It’s natural for a young guy,” Rodgers told Lettermen Row last December. “I was 17 years old, and there’s a big stage like this, so I mean, it was definitely natural for me to have that feeling, and it grew as the year went on. But, just being back here and just displaying what I could do and knowing that what I do every day at practice, and my work ethic, and just what I do in and outside the building, just goes to show that people really have trust in me here as a guy who’s kind of waiting in the wings for an opportunity.”

In the two seasons since returning to the Buckeyes, he has not made a major impact. In 2024, the receiver brought in just five receptions for 46 yards. This season, he has six receptions for 79 yards and a score. It is unclear if Rodgers will play in the College Football Playoff with his intention to enter the portal.

Ohio State has a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. They will play the winner of the first round game between Miami and Texas A&M in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.