The legal battle for Trinidad Chambliss' sixth year of eligibility has taken a new turn. As he looks to have a final season at Ole Miss in the Fall, his lawyers have filed a response to the NCAA's interlocutory appeal request, per a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Trinidad Chambliss’ lawyers have filed a response to the NCAA’s appeal of Chambliss’s eligibility ruling in Mississippi State Supreme Court. It’s fairly straight-forward and argues the NCAA hasn’t met the standard for the appeal and an expedited review isn’t warranted,” Thamel posted on X on Monday.

Chambliss obtained a preliminary injunction against the NCAA via a ruling by Lafayette Chancery Court judge Robert Whitwell. Now, the NCAA is looking to get the ruling overturned by the Mississippi Supreme Court as they filed a 658-page document that a sixth year of eligibility for Chambliss creates an unfair advantage. But Chambliss' legal team is arguing that the NCAA is operating in bad faith and ignoring the Ole Miss star's medical testimony.

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In the 2022 season, Chambliss missed the season at Ferris State after dealing with respiratory issues (chronic tonsillitis). Since he redshirted in 2021 and missed the entire 2022 season, Chambliss' legal team argues that he should receive eligibility for the Fall 2026 season, which would be his fourth season of play after suiting up for Ferris State in 2023 and 2024 and playing for Ole Miss in 2025.

Chambliss had a breakout season for the Rebels in 2025, throwing for 3,937 pass yards and 22 touchdowns while also rushing for 527 yards and 8 rushing touchdowns. If the injunction holds, Chambliss will suit up for Ole Miss as they start the season against Louisville.