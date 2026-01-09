Ohio State football fans are still licking their wounds after watching their team suffer high-profile losses to Indiana and Miami to end 2025, but they have a reason to smile early in 2026. Despite some concerns regarding his status with the program, star running back Bo Jackson plans to remain with the Buckeyes for his sophomore campaign, according to Chris Hummer of CBS Sports and 247 Sports.

It was reported that the Second-Team All-Big Ten selection was seeking a huge NIL contract for next season, so based on the latest news, perhaps Ohio State is prepared to meet that demand. Jackson thrived as a true freshman in Columbus, registering a sensational 6.1 yards per carry, 1,290 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns in 13 games last season.

Poor game script prevented Ohio State from utilizing the 6-foot, 217-pounder more in the squad's 24-14 College Football Playoff loss versus the Hurricanes (11 carries for 55 yards and a TD), but he is undeniably a big part of head coach Ryan Day's roster. If Jackson can stay healthy, he should be one of the top backs in the country this year.

The Buckeyes are losing game-changers like linebacker Arvell Reese, safety Caleb Downs, wide receiver Carnell Tate and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (all declaring for the NFL Draft), so retaining a dynamic offensive weapon like Bo Jackson is crucial. The Cleveland native should continue to provide valuable support for standout quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Julian Sayin.

Ohio State football can move through the rest of the winter far more comfortably knowing it has an excellent playmaker lining up in the backfield for at least another year.