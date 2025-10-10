Ohio State football (5-0) is deservedly the top-ranked team in the nation, and its smothering, top-ranked defense is a major reason why. The Buckeyes have allowed only 25 points and gave up just two touchdowns through their first five games this season. Although the defending national champions have only played one ranked opponent to this point, they have achieved that incredible statistic with a slate featuring Texas and two Big Ten teams. They will face an Illinois offense averaging 37.0 points per game, so a bolstered front-seven could increase the chances of the program keeping yet another opponent under double digits.

Senior edge rusher Kenyatta Jackson is expected to be active against the Fighting Illini on Saturday, per On3's Pete Nakos. He exited last weekend's 40-3 win over Minnesota after suffering an injury in the first quarter, so it is incredibly encouraging to see him trending toward playing in Champaign. Ohio State boasts several game-changing playmakers and has an experienced defensive coordinator in Matt Patricia, but a healthy Jackson can enable the squad to wreak havoc on the offensive line.

The Florida native has one sack, two tackles for loss, six combined tackles and one pass breakup this year. Beyond his numbers, he adds leadership to the defensive line and locker room. Illinois will want to dictate the pace on its home field and force first-year starting quarterback Julian Sayin into a shootout. While the former five-star recruit has proven himself capable of throwing for 300 yards, head coach Ryan Day wants to set the tone with his relentless defense.

If available as anticipated, Kenyatta Jackson could potentially help on that front. The action kicks off at 12 p.m. ET.