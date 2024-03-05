Last season, the Ohio State football team had a lot of talent on the team, but the quarterback position held them back a bit. The Buckeyes had been used to having elite QB talent every single year, and Kyle McCord was still good, but he wasn't like past Ohio State QBs. Now, the Buckeyes will likely be relying on Will Howard, who just transferred from Kansas State.

Ohio State football has one of the best rosters in college football for the 2o24 season. They brought in a lot of talent from the transfer portal and their 2024 recruiting class, and a lot of players that people expected to leave for the NFL decided to come back as well.

One of the talented transfers coming to Ohio State is former five-star recruit and Alabama QB transfer Julian Sayin. Howard is expected to win the QB job, but head coach Ryan Day knows that he has to give reps to everybody.

“I think, like I mentioned, we’re trying to get as many as we can. If we can get 150 a day, that’s going to be a little bit different when the pads are on,” Ryan Day said, according to an article from On3. “But the more we can get, the better. These guys all need those reps. Then we’ll put a body of work together, and kind of figure out, halfway through the spring, where guys are at, and go from there. So I think the key is right now, we have the ability, because of mid-years and those type of things, to have a pretty full roster. Where maybe in the past in the spring, you know a few years back, before we had some many guys in mid-year and the transfer portal wasn’t where it’s at right now, the preseason roster would look a lot different than the spring roster. Now, it’s — there’s only going to be a few, handful of guys that actually come in during the summer. So we’re able to get three groups reps, equal reps. So again, it all comes down to those reps, and making the best of them.”

At the end of the day, Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have a pretty good problem on their hands. They have a lot of talent at the position, and they want to give everyone a fair fight in the QB battle. Day went on to discuss how he plans to splits the reps between his QBs.

“I think in at least the first quarter in the spring, we’re just going to let them all play and get their reps,” Day continued. “I think, as that starts to set a little bit, we’ll start to maybe make sure guys are getting the reps with the 1s the need to. But we’re going to let them compete. It’s hard for us to say, you know someone like Julian Sayin or Lincoln Kienholz or Air Noland, ‘Hey, you’re going to come in here and compete,’ and the first thing they do is come in here and take a bunch of reps with the 3s. No, we want to roll you. Whatever drill it may be, we want to make sure you’re getting reps with everybody so you can show what you can do. So they’ll compete. We have the fortune of having a little bit of time right now, and then, as things shake, I think the big focus, and this is something that we’ve talked to our staff about, is in the spring, we want to develop the individual player. As we get closer to the season, we start to really grab onto the scheme, the team and the chemistry of the group. Now, you still need to understand the schemes in the spring, and how you fit into them. That’s something we want to make sure we develop with each individual player right now. The focus, not how he fits into the scheme and the chemistry of the offense or defense.”

Ohio State football is going to be an interesting team to watch in 2024, and it is a crucial season for Day. With all of this talent, he needs to beat Michigan and win the Big Ten, or Buckeyes fans will not be happy.