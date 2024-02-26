Many of the best prospects are currently gathering in Indianapolis, Indiana before the start of the NFL Combine, in the hopes of embarking on a life-changing journey that could culminate this April. But there is a significant absence. Former Ohio State football superstar Marvin Harrison Jr. is deviating from tradition.
The consensus No. 1 wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft is currently in Columbus to prepare for his professional career, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, forgoing the opportunity to further impress scouts and executives in Lucas Oil Stadium. Skipping the on-field drills is not unheard of, especially for a historically-touted talent like Harrison, but most at least undergo some sort of evaluation.
He will not be participating in any physical or mental tests and probably won't even have a Pro Day, per Ian Rapoport. Exuding that kind of confidence is risky for most players and can complicate a team's draft-selection process.
But the two-time unanimous All-American is happy with the body of work he has already given front offices, which includes nearly 2,500 receiving yards and 28 receiving touchdowns over the past two years. Harrison's Hall of Fame lineage had him pegged to be a top wideout even before he committed to Ohio State football, but the 21-year-old is validating the hype thus far.
Of course, that can change once he arrives in the NFL. There are a variety of factors and roadblocks that can prevent a “sure thing” from reaching their sky-high ceiling. With some players, though, you just know. Marvin Harrison Jr. appears to fall under this category, and his pre-draft decisions only support that notion.
There will likely be no negative consequences for not partaking in the NFL Combine, as the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner is just too impressive to ignore. His unconventional approach will still lead to a straightforward path in Detroit, Michigan come April 25.