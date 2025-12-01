Kentucky football will search for its 23rd head coach in program history. Mark Stoops is out following the 41-0 loss to Louisville. But UK also learned a pivotal update on the college football recruiting trail after Stoops' dismissal.

Quarterback Matt Ponatoski rose as one of the last four-star commits under Stoops — choosing UK in July. Is Ponatoski reopening his process, though, amid the firing?

ESPN recruiting insider Eli Lederman revealed a big update on that front Sunday night.

“Four-star QB Matt Ponatoski, Kentucky's top-ranked 2026 commit, will not sign with the Wildcats during this week's early signing period, he tells ESPN,” Lederman posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. “Ponatoski will sign in February instead. He's ESPN's No. 7 pocket passer and will also play baseball in college.”

Sounds like he wants to see who UK brings in as the next head football coach.

Kentucky fans hope to see this Mark Stoops replacement

One name is already on the mind of some UK fans: Brian Kelly.

A Wildcats fan called the former LSU head coach the clubhouse leader for the new Lexington opening. Even college football reporter/editor for USA Today Tyler Nettuno believes Kentucky and Kelly should become a pairing. One more fan began envisioning Kelly pulling off a Kentucky accent after his failed Southern one in front of LSU fans.

Kelly is reportedly not a contender for anymore big name jobs. Penn State and UCLA remain two of the premier head coaching jobs still available — with no confirmed report Kelly interviewed for both. But his 34-14 record at LSU plus past history of winning at Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Central Michigan and Grand Valley State.

UK, however, could go the coordinator route. Will Stein at Oregon is one name linked to the Bluegrass State — as the Ducks offensive coordinator is a Louisville native. He also started his coaching career with rival Louisville.

Some fans, however, are looking at Dan Mullen possibly returning to the SEC. He has UNLV playing for the Mountain West Conference title next weekend. Mullen previously led Mississippi State and Florida. He won a combined 103 games at both SEC destinations, though the Gators canned him after going 5-6 in 2021.