The new year in boxing will begin with fireworks as Teofimo Lopez returns to defend his WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight titles against Shakur Stevenson on January 31, 2026. The blockbuster bout will headline “The Ring VI” at Madison Square Garden in New York City, streaming exclusively on DAZN.

💥 STARTING OFF 2026 WITH A BANGER 💥 ‼️ ANNOUNCED: Teofimo Lopez will defend his Ring and WBO junior welterweight world titles against Shakur Stevenson on January 31st, 2026, headlining The Ring VI in New York City, exclusively on DAZN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EuV0Yuzoen — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) December 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

For Lopez, this matchup is a chance to reaffirm his dominance at 140 pounds after a rollercoaster stretch in his career. The self-proclaimed “Takeover” capped off 2025 with a convincing win over a top contender, revitalizing the swagger that once made him one of boxing’s most electrifying young stars. Fighting once again in his hometown, Lopez is eager to prove that he remains the man to beat in the division.

Article Continues Below

Standing across from him will be the slick and strategic Shakur Stevenson, who moves up to junior welterweight after a decorated run at lightweight. Known for his elite defense, counterpunching, and composure under fire, Stevenson presents a stylistic puzzle few have solved. The matchup poses a fascinating question: can Lopez’s explosiveness and pressure offset Stevenson’s precision and patience?

The Ring VI card continues a growing tradition of marquee fights to kick off the boxing calendar, and this edition promises high drama. Two pound-for-pound talents, both under 30, both proud Americans with strong fan bases, will collide in what many are already calling a potential Fight of the Year candidate.

With promoter Eddie Hearn hinting that the winner could unify with the WBC champion later in 2026, the stakes could not be higher. January 31 in New York is shaping up to be a defining night for both men—and an early statement that boxing plans to start 2026 at full throttle.