When Michigan and Ohio State football meet, stakes are always high. The 2025 edition of The Game, though, carried playoff implications, Heisman campaigns, and legacy-defining expectations. For Michigan, it turned out to be a rude awakening. The No. 15 Wolverines walked into Columbus seeking a another win in the rivalry. Instead, they were humbled 27-9 in a performance that was uncharacteristically flat and disorganized. By the end of the night, Michigan football was beaten and exposed.

Disaster strikes

The game started with promise as Michigan football grabbed a 3-0 lead. Their defense forced an early turnover, offering hope that the Wolverines were ready for the moment. From that point on, however, everything unraveled. The offense ran behind a patchwork backfield and a struggling quarterback. They failed to find rhythm or aggression. The defense held briefly before collapsing under the weight of repeated stops and mounting pressure. What ensued was a methodical dismantling by Ohio State that snapped Michigan’s five-game win streak. It practically ended the Wolverines' playoff hopes and left head coach Sherrone Moore publicly accepting blame for what he called an “awful performance.”

Michigan finished with just 163 yards of total offense. Only 39 of those came in a second half dominated by the Buckeyes. Bryce Underwood posted the worst start of his young career. Injuries decimated the run game. Defensively, the Wolverines couldn’t come close to matching Ohio State’s physicality or precision. By the time the final whistle blew, Michigan’s sideline looked stunned by a reality that seemed unthinkable when the season began. They were flatly outclassed in every phase by their biggest rival.

Here we will look at and discuss the Michigan Wolverines most to blame for their blowout loss to Ohio State.

Offensive ineffectiveness

Michigan’s offensive collapse wasn’t just costly—it was comprehensive. For the first time since 2014, the Wolverines failed to score a touchdown, finishing with a season-worst 163 total yards in a performance that felt as disjointed as it looked. Even more troubling, only 39 of those yards came after halftime, when adjustments should have been made and urgency elevated. Instead, Michigan stalled drive after drive, unable to sustain anything resembling consistency.

QB struggles

Underwood endured his worst outing of the year. Ohio State’s defense suffocated him from start to finish. They forced quick throws, collapsed pockets, and eliminated Michigan’s limited downfield options. Underwood completed 8-for-18 passes for a paltry 63 yards and an interception. That reflected both the pressure he faced and the lack of support around him. His usual poise evaporated as the offensive line struggled to protect. His accuracy also faltered as the Buckeyes disguised coverages and baited him into mistakes.

Underwood’s struggles, though, were only part of the problem. Michigan’s run game was severely compromised. The Wolverines lacked explosiveness and balance. Their committee approach produced minimal impact. Jordan Marshall finished with just 61 rushing yads on seven carries. The absence of an explosive ground threat made Michigan’s offense predictable.

Offensive play-calling

Critics also pointed to the offensive game plan, which seemed hesitant and risk-averse. Instead of leaning into the pass to spark momentum, Michigan remained stubbornly conservative. They chose to run into stacked boxes and take short throws. Those did little to challenge the Buckeyes’ defense. Even when trailing by multiple scores, urgency was nowhere to be found. A predictable offense became an ineffective one. Ohio State feasted on every misstep.

The result was Michigan’s worst offensive performance in years. It was also delivered at the worst possible time.

Defensive shortcomings

Sure, the defense opened the game with a promising interception. However, it soon became evident that Michigan couldn’t match Ohio State’s physicality or execution for four quarters. The Wolverines’ inability to generate pressure allowed the Buckeyes to dictate the tempo of the game. Ohio State methodically wore down a unit that had carried Michigan through much of the season.

The biggest defensive disappointment was the lack of pass rush. Michigan’s edge-rushing group was neutralized throughout the game. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin faced little resistance as he dissected the Wolverines for 233 yards and three touchdowns. Without much pressure, Sayin was free to stretch the field and force Michigan’s secondary into constant recovery mode. The Wolverines rarely forced him off his spot, and the Buckeyes capitalized.

The run defense suffered similar issues. Ohio State running back Bo Jackson gashed Michigan for 117 yards. He consistently found cutback lanes and burst through arm tackles. The Wolverines were routinely pushed off the ball. They just lost control at the line of scrimmage and allowed Ohio State to stay balanced and unpredictable.

By the third quarter, Michigan’s defense looked exhausted. Missed assignments multiplied. Tackles slipped. Ohio State blew the game open.

Head coach Sherrone Moore didn’t deflect blame. He took full responsibility for the performance across both sides of the ball. Of course, accountability alone won’t ease the sting of losing the biggest game of the season so decisively.

Far-reaching consequences

Michigan’s blowout defeat wasn’t just a loss. It was a revelation. A team with playoff aspirations, a rising freshman quarterback, and a strong defensive identity collapsed when it mattered most. The Wolverines were out-schemed, outplayed, and outmatched in a rivalry they had dominated for four straight years.

Now, they face an offseason filled with tough questions. They have to reflect on their offense’s identity, the defense’s inconsistency, and whether this young roster can rebound from a defeat that shook the program’s foundation.

Because in Year One of the Underwood era, this game was supposed to be a measuring stick. Instead, it became a wake-up call.