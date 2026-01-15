The Ole Miss football season came to an end with a 31-27 loss to Miami in the CFP Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. It was still a great season for the Rebels, despite their coach, Lane Kiffin, walking out on them before the playoffs. As attention turns to 2026, new head coach Pete Golding has been working hard in the College Football Transfer Portal. He has brought in multiple top-level transfers, such as Isaiah Spencer, who committed to Ole Miss from Virginia Tech. Now, Golding has taken a major loss in the portal, as a star has entered his name to transfer.

Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery has entered the transfer portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3Sports.

Dottery was the tenth-ranked linebacker out of high school and a four-star prospect. He initially committed to Clemson, appearing in four games as a true freshman in 2022 before taking his redshirt season. He would then transfer to Ole Miss, sitting out the 2023 season due to transfer rules at the time. In 2024, he appeared in 12 games, accumulating 76 tackles, a pass breakup, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

This season, he became a full-time starter and was a leader of the Ole Miss defense. He led the team with 98 tackles while breaking up two passes, having 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. The linebacker had one of his best games of the year against Miami in the Fiesta Bowl. He recorded 11 tackles, including a tackle for a loss and a sack in the game.

The stud linebacker immediately becomes the top available linebacker in the transfer portal and should garner significant interest from multiple teams, including his former head coach at LSU. Regardless of where he chooses to go, he will have one more season to prove he is capable of playing at the next level, and one more chance to win a national championship.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss has now lost their second starting linebacker from the 2025 season, as Jaden Yates has also entered the transfer portal.