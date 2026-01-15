Former Virginia Tech wide receiver Isaiah Spencer is headed to Oxford after announcing his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday night via social media, giving head coach Pete Golding another offensive addition.

Spencer arrives at Ole Miss after spending the 2025 season at Virginia Tech, where he appeared in all 12 games for the Hokies. During the lone year in Blacksburg, the 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-2 receiver recorded 14 receptions for 194 yards. In addition to his work as a receiver, Spencer contributed on special teams, returning 12 punts for 88 yards and adding two kick returns for 29 yards.

Before transferring to Virginia Tech, Spencer played two seasons at Jackson State from 2023 to 2024. Over that span, he racked up 59 receptions for 867 yards and five touchdowns. His most productive season came in his second year with the Tigers, when he hauled in 35 catches for 660 yards and four touchdowns. Combined with his production at Virginia Tech, Spencer leaves for the Rebels with 73 career receptions, 1,061 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

Spencer was evaluated as a three-star recruit coming out of high school and was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 225 wide receiver nationally and the No. 30 prospect in his home state. In the transfer portal rankings, he was listed as the No. 1,676 overall player and the No. 240 wide receiver.

The wideout's commitment comes amid a watershed offseason period for Ole Miss. The Rebels concluded a 13-2 campaign that featured their first appearance in the College Football Playoff. Ole Miss advanced to the CFP semifinals before falling to the Miami Hurricanes, 31-27, in the Fiesta Bowl.

Spencer’s decision to join the Rebels also follows challenging roster news, as quarterback Trinidad Chambliss had his appeal for a sixth year of eligibility denied. Chambliss passed for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns with only three interceptions in 2025 while adding 527 rushing yards and eight scores. Ole Miss addressed the position by adding the Auburn Tigers transfer Deuce Knight.

Spencer becomes one of 16 transfer additions for Ole Miss during this window, joining fellow wide receiver Cameron Miller from Kentucky. Miller played eight games in his only season with the Wildcats, finishing with 13 receptions for 141 yards at 10.8 yards per catch. Overall, the Rebels have so far maintained a well-balanced portal class, evenly splitting additions between offense and defense as they prepare for the 2026 season.