To say the LA Clippers have been struggling this season is a major understatement. The team has not been able to find any consistency, and they sit near the bottom of the Western Conference standings at 5-15. The Clippers suffered another bad loss on Saturday, against the short-handed Dallas Mavericks, and Kawhi Leonard channeled his inner Jim Mora when speaking about the loss, as per Law Murray of The Athletic.

“We gotta worry about winning a game right now, first, before we think about any type of championship,” Leonard said.

Kawhi Leonard continues to be on a minutes restriction since his return to the Clippers’ lineup from both an ankle and foot injury. The injuries caused him to be sidelined for ten games. When he’s been on the bench in the second half of games due to said restriction, the Clippers have looked discombobulated on the court.

But Leonard believes the team should be able to work through those issues no matter who is on the floor.

“If we’re trying to win a championship, we need everybody. It’s not about the minutes played or any of that. We’re up in these games, we should be able to close it out,” Leonard said. “When we lose, it feels like they executed the game plan better. We got to do a better job and execute the game plan on our end.”

Leonard has appeared in a total of 10 games for the Clippers this season, at a little over 31 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 25.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 steals with splits of 51.1 percent shooting from the field, 42.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and a league-leading 98 percent shooting from the free-throw line.