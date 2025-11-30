As Jimmy Butler leads the Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry, who is out with a quad contusion, there was a moment in the win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday that concerned a lot of fans. Butler would take a hard fall for the Warriors in the first half of the game, as he spoke about the scary situation with him playing the rest of the game.

Butler took a humorous approach after the game, seemingly his way of downplaying the fall, answering “straight a**” when asked where he landed. He would go as far as to say that he had a lot of “cushion” to land on, with Butler saying he's “all good” and is ready to play for Tuesday's big game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I think we got a special team,” Butler said. “So let’s go out there and show that we can do something special come Tuesday.”

Here’s Jimmy Butler on his hard fall tonight. Said he’s hopeful to play Tuesday vs Thunder. pic.twitter.com/4vOrGAQRcH — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 30, 2025

Jimmy Butler took a hard fall right in his hip. Flagrant was called 💔 pic.twitter.com/DBwGtSAaLW — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 30, 2025

In the win over the Pelicans, Butler's performance received “superstar” attention from head coach Steve Kerr, as the veteran scored 24 points on seven of 15 shooting from the field, making 10 of 14 from the free-throw line. He would also record 10 assists and eight rebounds, with the offense running through him effectively.

Warriors' Jimmy Butler on doing more offensively as Stephen Curry is out

With the Warriors having a different offensive approach without Curry, Butler is being called upon to take charge, though there could be a misconception regarding his playstyle. While Butler's aggressiveness is a strong trait, the thought could be that he will force his will every play, but that may not be entirely true.

Kerr would mention how Butler “doesn’t necessarily want to shoot the ball,” more so preferring to “just make the right basketball play.” However, as Kerr would say, sometimes the team needs Butler to take over the game.

“Sometimes,” Butler said when asked about the need to do more offensively with Curry out, according to The Athletic. “But I’m still going to play basketball the right way. If you’re open, I’m going to pass you the ball. I don’t care what anybody says.”

At any rate, Butler and Golden State are now at an 11-10 record, looking to score a big victory against the Thunder on Tuesday.