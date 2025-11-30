As the dust settles on the 2025 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in a familiar position: looking to reinforce a roster that is already the envy of the league. While the lineup remains a juggernaut, the starting rotation—despite its star power—requires stabilization. The pursuit of a third consecutive championship in 2026 demands durability just as much as dominance. Enter Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan.

Ryan represents the ideal acquisition for a Dodgers front office that values strikeout-to-walk ratios and cost certainty. With the Twins reportedly looking to shed payroll and retool their roster under strict budgetary constraints, Ryan’s escalating arbitration salary makes him a prime candidate to be moved.

For Los Angeles, acquiring a mid-rotation workhorse with two years of team control is the perfect bridge to maximize their championship window. To get a deal done, the Dodgers must leverage their surplus of position player talent to meet Minnesota’s need for immediate, cost-controlled impact.

The Perfect Trade Offer For Joe Ryan

Here is the perfect trade offer that aligns the incentives of both organizations:

Dodgers Receive:

RHP Joe Ryan

Twins Receive:

C/OF Dalton Rushing

LHP Justin Wrobleski

SS/3B Alex Freeland

Solidifying the Dynasty's Rotation

The logic for Los Angeles is rooted in volume and reliability. While the Dodgers possess arguably the highest-ceiling rotation in baseball, the health history of their ace-level arms requires an insurance policy that functions as more than just depth. Joe Ryan offers precisely that profile. Over the last few seasons, Ryan has established himself as one of the American League’s most consistent inning-eaters, utilizing a deception-based fastball to suppress runs and limit traffic on the basepaths.

Bringing Ryan to Dodger Stadium presents a unique strategic advantage. His extreme fly-ball tendencies, which can be a liability in certain environments, would be better insulated by the Dodgers' elite outfield defense and the heavy marine layer that often suppresses power in Chavez Ravine during the early and late months of the season.

Furthermore, Ryan’s projected arbitration salary is a fraction of what a comparable starter would command on the open market. For a Dodgers team navigating the highest tiers of the luxury tax, acquiring a legitimate number three starter for roughly $6 million is a financial masterstroke. It allows President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman to allocate remaining resources toward bullpen reinforcements or bench depth, ensuring the roster is bulletproof for the 2026 campaign.

Maximizing Value in a Market Reset

For the Minnesota Twins, this trade is a pragmatic pivot that adheres to their reported mandate of reducing payroll while maintaining a competitive floor. Trading Joe Ryan is a difficult decision, but holding him through his final arbitration years as his salary climbs aligns poorly with the organization's current financial directives. The proposed return package allows Minnesota to convert two years of an expensive asset into twelve-plus years of control over three high-upside players who are ready to contribute immediately.

The inclusion of the Dodgers’ top catching prospect acts as the headliner. With the Twins looking to potentially move other expensive veterans, acquiring a pre-arbitration talent who can slot into the middle of the order provides the offensive recharge Minnesota desperately needs without adding a dime to the payroll.

The additional inclusion of a left-handed arm and a versatile infielder deepens the Twins' roster flexibility, giving them major-league-ready options to plug holes created by other offseason departures. This package does not signal a rebuild, but rather a rapid retooling. It infuses the Twins with young, athletic talent that fits their timeline and budget, ensuring they remain in the AL Central hunt while satisfying ownership’s financial parameters.

By accepting this offer, Minnesota effectively extends their competitive window by swapping a depreciating asset for foundational pieces of their next core.