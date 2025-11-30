Alex Singleton is a trooper. At the start of the year, the Denver Broncos linebacker led his team, the best defense in the league, in tackles made. However, things took a shocking turn when Singleton was diagnosed with testicular cancer. The star linebacker had to be sidelined after undergoing surgery to remove the tumor.

Now, almost a month after the surgery, Singleton is ready to make his return. The Broncos linebacker is scheduled to make his return to the field in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders.

“Broncos LB Alex Singleton, who underwent surgery to have a cancerous tumor removed from one of his testicles on Nov. 7, is off the injury report and expected to play Sunday night vs. the Commanders,” Adam Schefter reported on X. “Despite missing a game, Singleton still leads the Broncos with 89 tackles.”

Singleton is just one of the many pieces in the well-oiled defense of the Broncos. An undrafted free agent in 2015, Singleton went through the CFL before signing a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. There, he blossomed into one of the better linebackers in the league. He parlayed his then-season-best performance in 2022 to sign a one-year deal with the Broncos.

Since then, Singleton has been quite the force for the Broncos. He had a career-high 163 tackles in 2023, the fifth-highest number in the league. He unfortunately suffered an ACL tear early during the 2024 season, forcing him to miss most of that season. This season, though, Singleton has been back to his old, reliable self for Denver.