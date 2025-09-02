Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy made a claim about the No. 7 Oregon Ducks, having their head coach Dan Lanning fire back.

Gundy made comments on Monday about the Ducks' budget, Nike co-founder Phil Knight and disparities between the finances between his team and Lanning's team.

“They spend a lot of money,” Gundy said on radio, per Oregon Live. “But they’re a good team. There’s no doubt about it. Our players, we talked about it today before practice, they’re excited about going out there and playing… I think Oregon spent close to $40 (million) last year alone. That was just one year. Now, I might be off a few million.”

Lanning made sure to clear the air on that claim during Monday's press conference, via reporter James Crepea. He said he has respect for Gundy but countered by saying that the best teams invest a lot of money to give themselves the best chance of success. That includes Lanning's Oregon and Gundy's Oklahoma State squads.

“It sounds like there is listening to him, him talk like I said, I got a ton of respect for coach (Mike) Gundy. Ultimately, how blessed are we to be in a place that's invested in winning? If you want to be a top 10 team in college football, you better be invested in winning, and we spend to win, some people save to have an excuse for why they don't,” Lanning said.

“And ultimately, like he's a great coach, they've done an unbelievable job, but I want to be a team that's competing at the highest level, and we're really fortunate to be in that situation. So, I can't speak on their situation. I have no idea. What’s what they got in their pockets over there. I'm sure UT Martin maybe didn't have as much as them last week, and they played. So, we'll let it play out.”

Dan Lanning's response to Mike Gundy's comments re: financial disparities between Oregon and Oklahoma State: pic.twitter.com/dBmcmGXMm9 — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) September 2, 2025

What lies ahead for Dan Lanning, Oregon

It's an interesting back-and-forth between Dan Lanning and Mike Gundy. Not only that, but it's also especially convenient that their squads are going to face each other this upcoming Saturday.

No. 7 Oregon is coming off a dominant 59-13 blowout win over the Montana State Bobcats. They look to build off an excellent 13-1 record last year, reaching the College Football Playoff.

On the other side, Oklahoma State took down the UT Martin Skyhawks 27-7 last Thursday. They hope to bounce back from their disappointing 3-9 record in the 2024 campaign, yearning a return to form as one of the best teams in the Big 12.

The No. 7 Ducks will prepare for their matchup against the Cowboys. The contest will take place on Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET.