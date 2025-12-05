There were scary moments for the Detroit Lions on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys, but they stepped up in the endgame to pull off the win, 44-30, at Ford Field.

Jahmyr Gibbs sealed the victory with a 13-yard touchdown with only 2:19 left in the fourth quarter. He ran for three scores to lead the Lions, who improved to 8-5, including 5-2 at home.

But Detroit coach Dan Campbell also made sure to salute Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was listed as questionable before the game due to an ankle injury. Campbell said St. Brown pushed himself to play and that “nobody was going to talk him out of it.”

“St. Brown is what we are. He's what we are. That guy, where he goes, we go. His toughness, his willpower, his desire to compete, to help those guys around him, and to do whatever it takes to win are second to none,” said Campbell in a video posted by ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

“He is rare. His mindset (is unmatched). He refuses to fail. Nothing's gonna dictate where he goes, what he does, how it's gonna be. He will dictate to himself what he's gonna do.”

Dan Campbell says he knew #Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown would play yesterday, barring any setbacks. And nobody could tell him differently. pic.twitter.com/WJvdEgSy5o — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 5, 2025

St. Brown, who's having another stellar campaign, had six receptions for 92 yards. According to StatMuse, the 26-year-old stud now has the most receptions in a player's first five seasons in league history with 115 and counting.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has the most receptions in a player's first five seasons in NFL history. 511 and counting. pic.twitter.com/Ao8Q7IblZh — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 5, 2025

The Lions haven't lost back-to-back games in more than three years, and their victory over the Cowboys should only give them extra motivation as the season winds down.

Not that St. Brown needs any.