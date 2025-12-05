Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko didn't hold back on the Texas Longhorns' College Football Playoff hopes as the 2025 postseason approaches.

The Aggies have shined as one of the best teams in the country, excelling with the schedule they had. With a spot in the CFP likely secure, it's clear that their championship aspirations are high.

However, Elko did not have the same excitement when it came Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns' CFP hopes, per On3.

“Uh, I don’t really care (what happens with Texas). No disrespect to Sark, I do like and respect him, but I don’t care what anyone else is doing,” Elko said during Wednesday’s National Signing Day press conference. “I think that when you look at the out-of-conference record for this conference, it speaks volumes about what it means to play in the SEC. I think the hardest challenge that the committee has is identifying the difference between mid-level and low-level teams from conference to conference.

“I think that’s very challenging, and I think if you hooked anyone (on the CFP committee) up to a lie detector test, they would tell you that regardless of record, when you play teams in this conference, you are challenged week-in and week-out, and that is unique to this conference. Home venues, being on the road, atmospheres, crowd size, it’s just unique to this league. And I know a lot of people will say a lot of things because of the conference they now represent, but I don’t think that’s actually what they ever thought if they were in this league.”

Texas finished the regular season with a 9-3 overall record, going 6-2 in its SEC matchups. They would be a rarity as teams in the CFP would have at least 10 wins. Nonetheless, the Longhorns believe they should have a spot, a claim that the committee will have to address.

What's next for Mike Elko, Texas A&M

Mike Elko is right to provide his critique on the Texas Longhorns' candidacy for the CFP. In the meantime, he will look forward to the Texas A&M Aggies' playoff ambitions.

Elko is going through the fourth season of his head coaching career, his second with the Aggies. This year marks his best campaign to date, having his squad firmly in the mix of the CFP bracket.

Texas A&M ended the regular season with an 11-1 record, going 7-1 in its SEC matchups. They finished at fourth place in the conference standings. They were above the Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners while trailing the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs.

The No. 7 Aggies await their destiny in the postseason. They will find out their fate on Dec. 7 following the end of the conference championship games.