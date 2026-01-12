The College Football Playoff semifinals didn't go as planned for Oregon football, as Dan Lanning and company were crushed 56-22 by top-ranked Indiana. Now, the Ducks are already looking forward to what their 2026 team could look like as they try to get over the hump.

On Monday, they landed one of the top players in the transfer portal to be their next quarterback. Former Nebraska signal-caller Dylan Raiola has committed to Oregon, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Raiola's commitment comes in the shadow of Dante Moore's impending decision. The star Oregon quarterback could be a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but he has not yet made a decision whether he is going pro or coming back to school. Moore is a talented passer, but NFL teams may be scared off by his relative inexperience and the two bad games he played against the Hoosiers this season.

Article Continues Below

Raiola is a former five-star recruit who was committed to Georgia initially before flipping to Nebraska late in his recruitment. He was a two-year starter for Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers, throwing for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He missed the final four games of the 2025 season after suffering a broken fibula in a loss to USC on Nov. 1.

The Georgia native is a talented passer, and he will be hoping for more development at Oregon than he got in Lincoln. The Ducks should provide him with a better offensive ecosystem to work with, with a promising young core of skill players to work with. Oregon's last three starting quarterbacks — Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Moore — all have been or will be drafted into the NFL, and Raiols will be hoping to add to that list.

Whether Raiola has to sit behind Moore for a season or jump right into the starting role in 2026 remains to be seen, but Lanning and his staff should feel good about the plan at quarterback moving forward with him in the fold.