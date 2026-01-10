The No. 5 Oregon Ducks' season came to an unceremonious end Friday night with a 56-22 blowout loss to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner and projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, was nearly flawless, completing 17 of 20 passes for 177 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Oregon’s redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore passed for 285 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-39 attempts, but committed three turnovers in the first half that put the Ducks behind 35-7.

Moore, who entered the season after a redshirt year behind Dillon Gabriel in 2024, concluded his first full season as Oregon’s starter with 3,565 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, along with two rushing scores. Moore’s performance in 2025 put him among the top quarterback prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft, with ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. ranking him ahead of Mendoza on his Big Board based purely on talent evaluations. Still, Friday’s performance exposed some concerns with the three momentum-changing turnovers, including a pick-six on the Ducks' opening play and two first-half fumbles, one of which came when Moore collided with running back Dierre Hill Jr. in the backfield.

Following the defeat, Moore was noncommittal about his future.

“I'm going to soak this moment up, most importantly giving hugs and thank-yous to my teammates,” he said in the postgame press conference. “But at the end of the day, I don’t know my decision yet. I’m going to talk to Coach [Dan] Lanning and my family and everybody, but at the end of the day, I don’t want to think about that right now. I want to think about my teammates and give love to them.”

Dante Moore on his future: “At the end of the day, I don’t know my decision yet.” pic.twitter.com/HAkl4Z6Cw1 — Andy Staples (@AndyStaples) January 10, 2026

Article Continues Below

The NFL Draft deadline for underclassmen is January 23, giving Moore and other playoff participants a short window to declare.

Mendoza led Indiana to a perfect 15-0 record, while Moore, a five-star recruit out of high school who had a troubled start at UCLA, showed both promise and areas for improvement. Before the Peach Bowl, Moore had completed 72.9% of his passes, throwing 28 touchdowns against nine interceptions, and Oregon had banked on his arm strength, accuracy, and leadership to reach the CFP.

Moore still has two years of eligibility remaining and could return to Eugene in 2026 to continue developing. Analysts, including Dane Brugler, believe there’s a strong chance he will opt to come back, particularly after facing the intense pressure of a top-tier defense like the Hoosiers. If he declares for the draft, Moore is projected as a potential top-five pick, likely to go second overall to the New York Jets, who couldn't solve their quarterback issues in 2025 after veteran Aaron Rodgers departed for the Pittsburgh Steelers, rotating between Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook and finishing with a 3-14 record.

As the Ducks look toward the next season, Moore’s decision will significantly impact Oregon's roster and the quarterback picture in the upcoming draft. At only 20 years old, he has time to weigh his options, but the Peach Bowl’s result may factor heavily into whether he tests the NFL waters immediately or returns to Eugene to refine his game.